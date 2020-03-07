Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,315. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

