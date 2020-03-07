Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,913,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

