Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,312 shares of company stock worth $126,470,966. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,850. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.