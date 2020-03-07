Utah Retirement Systems Sells 12,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $49,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 36,241,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

