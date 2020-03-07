Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

