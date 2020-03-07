Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $104,265,000 after acquiring an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. 4,643,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

