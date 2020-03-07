Utah Retirement Systems Sells 34,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 10.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,549,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,981,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 187,204 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.37. 24,580,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,909. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.