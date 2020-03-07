Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Danaher were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. 3,156,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.