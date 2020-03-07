Utah Retirement Systems Sells 48,100 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,553,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 119,040,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

