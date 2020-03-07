Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,700 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nike were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,798 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Nike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,090,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $110,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,145,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NKE traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,326,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

