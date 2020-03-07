Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Veritone updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VERI stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Veritone has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

