Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 21,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 725,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,199,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,843,000 after purchasing an additional 376,385 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $56.87. 22,509,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

