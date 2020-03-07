Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.99 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

