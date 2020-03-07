Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $61,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,181,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average is $186.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

