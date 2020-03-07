W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the lowest is $4.39. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.63. 485,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average is $309.50. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

