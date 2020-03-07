Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 394,718 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $169,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 11,808,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,697. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.