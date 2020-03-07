Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,887,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

