Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 178,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,416,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,887,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

