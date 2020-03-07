Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 7%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.38, approximately 1,197,556 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 968,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 92,459 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

