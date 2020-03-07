Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.47-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.71 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 322,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,804. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

