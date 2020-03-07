Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.01. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. 1,049,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,896. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,890,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

