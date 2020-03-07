Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $3.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $18.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.13 to $25.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $866.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $723.08. 840,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,683. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $604.64 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $865.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.45.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.