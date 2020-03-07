Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,997,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

