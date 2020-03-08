-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 3,405,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,734 shares of company stock worth $1,345,623. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.