$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. On Deck Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,711 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

ONDK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 707,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,681. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.