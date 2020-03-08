-$0.11 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

