-$0.11 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.
HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
HTGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
