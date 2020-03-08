$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 803,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

