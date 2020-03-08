$0.24 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 374,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $467.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.