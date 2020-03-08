-$0.38 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KIN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

KIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 174,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.03. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.