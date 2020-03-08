$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

