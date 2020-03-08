$0.47 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 497,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

