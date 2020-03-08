$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

WOR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 225,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

