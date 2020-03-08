$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.74. The company had a trading volume of 647,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.08.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

