$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGM. Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -290.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

