$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WDFC stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.55. 110,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

