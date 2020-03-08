$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.24. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PB. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $61,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 909,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,418. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

