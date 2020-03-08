$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce sales of $1.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $1.50 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.03.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

