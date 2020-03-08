$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 1,496,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.