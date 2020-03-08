10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:TXG traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.40) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

