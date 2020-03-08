$130.83 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $130.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.58 million and the highest is $132.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $511.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $562.13 million, with estimates ranging from $558.28 million to $569.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 819,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,410. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,619. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Red Cedar Management LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

