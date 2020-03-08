$141.72 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post sales of $141.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.22 million to $176.15 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $124.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year sales of $658.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.86 million to $787.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $852.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.91 million to $906.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

FTAI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 803,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 51,604 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.