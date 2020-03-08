$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZBH stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.