$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

