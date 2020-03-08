$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

STX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

