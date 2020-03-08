$272.96 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $272.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $273.00 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $270.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 2,259,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,678. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.