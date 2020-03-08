$280.60 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post $280.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $270.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. 307,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. UMB Financial has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

