2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.32. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

