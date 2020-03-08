$320,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post sales of $320,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $1.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $1.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.45 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $8.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 114,278 shares of the stock traded hands. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

