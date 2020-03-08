3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ fourth-quarter 2019 revenues and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. Weakness in manufacturing activity and industrial production resulted in an overall fall in customer demand, thereby affecting the company’s overall business in the quarter. In addition, prevalent headwinds due to ordering patterns of a large enterprise customer and the temporarily-suspended operations of factory metal systems eroded overall revenues. 3D System stock has underperformed the industry in the last six months. Nonetheless, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost its margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of exiting from the entertainment business will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable businesses.”

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 2,293,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.