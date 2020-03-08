$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 3,559,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,580. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

