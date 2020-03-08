$537.59 Million in Sales Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post sales of $537.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.09 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CY. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 51,662,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,655. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

